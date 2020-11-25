1/1
Kirsten A. Rolando
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kirsten's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KIRsten A. Rolando

Born: April 4, 2000; in Peru, IL

Died: November 19, 2020; in Peru, IL

Kirsten A. Rolando 20 of Utica passed away unexpectedly November 19 in the Emergency Room at IVCH in Peru.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Kristen's Life will be a drive by at her residence.

Sunday November 29 from noon to 3:00PM. Her home is located at 117 Wright Drive in Utica just off the short cut to Utica off of Rt 6.

The Burgess Funeral Home is assisting the family.

She was born on April 4, 2000 at IVCH in Peru to Tim and April (Harden) Rolando. Her love for family and friends and caring of all led her into attending IVCC in their Nursing Program.

She was employed by Liberty Village in Peruas a CNA, and most recently at IVCH in Peru.

She is survived by: Her parents, 2 Brothers: Tyler Wilsman of Springfield IL., and Tim Rolando Jr. at home. Maternal Grandmother: Diane Poss of LaSalle, several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

She is preceded by: Paternal Grandparents: Raymond and Shirley Rolando, Maternal Grandfather: Lyle Harden.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the family at 117 Wright Drive Utica 61373 for her favorite charities.

On line condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home
208 E Church St
Utica, IL 61373
(815) 667-4781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burgess Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved