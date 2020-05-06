Kirsten Lynelle Rowe
Kirsten Lynelle Rowe, age 54, of Morris, passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born and raised in Streator, IL the daughter of Nicholas and Karen (Abbott) Latino.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Scott Rowe; two daughters, Amanda Lynette Kumorek (Jordan Craft) and Amber Nichole Reyes (Ivan Reyes); two granddaughters, Jaycee and Rebecca; her mother, Karen Latino; brothers, Nick, Kenneth, Christopher and Evan Latino.
Preceded in death by her father, Nicholas Latino.
Kirsten was employed for many years as a Pharmacy Tech at the former Healthmart in Morris and had been most recently working at Greenhouse Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Morris Illinois.
Kyra as many knew her by, loved her home and family very much. When not working or working on the home orgarden she enjoyed crocheting. Over the past few years she has made many memorial blankets for her family and friends.
As it was Kirsten's request, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive in Morris. For information,please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or express your condolences.
Published in My Web Times on May 6, 2020.