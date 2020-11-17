Larry A. Mikulich
Born: August 23, 1945; in Joliet, IL
Died: November 13, 2020; in Morris, IL
Larry A. Mikulich, 75, of Seneca passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehab Center in Morris.
Funeral Mass will be at 12 pm, Tuesday, November 17 at St. Patrick's Church of Seneca, with Rev. Alexander Millar officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be mandatory. Private burial will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home in Seneca.
Larry was born August 23, 1945, in Joliet to Matthew and Pauline (Jancik-Yanchick) Mikulicic. He married Pamela Nickerson in September of 1988. Larry loved his faith, his family, his job at Commonwealth Edison, his carving friends in Joliet and Ottawa, and driving truck for various people and companies after his retirement. But his very favorite times driving were for a musical group called Sonia DaDa, and driving Monsignor Boyle wherever and whenever he asked.
He is survived by his wife Pam; two sons, Larry and William (Carrie) Mikulich; one daughter, Christine (Sammie) Dent; two step-sons, Jason (Karla) and Derek Reeve; five grandchildren, Katherine (Sergio) Gurrola, Abigail (Aaron Gutrerrez) Roman, Ray Deltoro, Jeremy Mikulich and Baby Reeve; two brothers, Michael (Nancy) and Richard (Darlene) Mikulich; one sister, Susan (Jerry) Housman; two sisters-in-law, Marcella Enos and Donalyn Mikulich.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Gerald, Jerome, and Matthew.
Memorials may be directed to a Catholic charity of the donor's choice
