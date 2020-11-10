Larry C. Brown
Born: May26, 1945; in Beloit, KS
Died: November 7, 2020; in Sugar Grove, IL
Larry C. Brown, 75 of Sugar Grove, passed away Saturday November 7, 2020 at his home. He was born May 26, 1945 in Beloit, KS the son of the late Carl and Charlotte (Lowdermilk) Brown.
He was a 1963 graduate of Streator High School and 1990 graduate of North Central College in Naperville, IL. Larry married his wife Mary Renner on November 8, 1969. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and received the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He was a lifelong member of the Streator Elks and VFW. Larry retired from AT&T/Lucent Technologies after 33 years. An avid golfer, he was proud to have gotten a hole-in-one after years of trying. He also completed the Chicago Marathon. He was a fan of the Chicago White Sox and spent many a Sunday afternoon yelling at the TV during Chicago Bear's games.
He is survived by his wife Mary (Renner) Brown of Sugar Grove; his sons, Jeff (Karon) and Kevin (Jennifer); his sister, Cathy Ramza of Austin, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and his God-sister, Deb (Larry) Benning-Chiappe.
Visitation will be held Thursday November 12, 2020, 9:00a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, Il, 60554. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. from St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8S055 Dugan Rd, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Interment will take place at St. Stephens Catholic Cemetery, Streator, IL. Memorials may be directed to Honor Flight Chicago (honorflightchicago.org
). For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
to sign the online guestbook.