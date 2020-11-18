Laura Schulz



Laura Schulz, 94, mother of Bobby and Steven, grandmother of Scott (Nancy) Schulz, Jeff (Jeremie) Schulz, Kari (Al) Leffelman, BethAnn McCarthy, Lauren Schulz (Blake McDonald) and great grandmother of Claire, Sophia, Ryan, Gus, Alaina, Michael, Sadie, Sawyer, Sydney, Austen, and Taylor and sister Carole, passed on to Heaven by God/Christ's grace on 11/11/20.



Preceded to Heaven by her husband of 49 years Robert Carl Schulz on 8/1/95.



She was the glue that binds the family together. The most thoughtful, enthusiastic, tireless, irrepressible person we have ever known. Her love and caring was uplifting as she was cherished by all her family. She was a painter, knitter, baker, babysitter, walker, reader, sport fan, but most of all she was Grandma Schulz. She was totally committed to her sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Even at 94 attended her great grandchildren's ball games and activities. She lived her later years in Ottawa, IL close to her family, at Heritage Harbor, where she enjoyed beautiful river views, and recently at Pleasant View in her own place.





