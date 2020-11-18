1/1
Laura Schulz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Schulz

Laura Schulz, 94, mother of Bobby and Steven, grandmother of Scott (Nancy) Schulz, Jeff (Jeremie) Schulz, Kari (Al) Leffelman, BethAnn McCarthy, Lauren Schulz (Blake McDonald) and great grandmother of Claire, Sophia, Ryan, Gus, Alaina, Michael, Sadie, Sawyer, Sydney, Austen, and Taylor and sister Carole, passed on to Heaven by God/Christ's grace on 11/11/20.

Preceded to Heaven by her husband of 49 years Robert Carl Schulz on 8/1/95.

She was the glue that binds the family together. The most thoughtful, enthusiastic, tireless, irrepressible person we have ever known. Her love and caring was uplifting as she was cherished by all her family. She was a painter, knitter, baker, babysitter, walker, reader, sport fan, but most of all she was Grandma Schulz. She was totally committed to her sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Even at 94 attended her great grandchildren's ball games and activities. She lived her later years in Ottawa, IL close to her family, at Heritage Harbor, where she enjoyed beautiful river views, and recently at Pleasant View in her own place.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved