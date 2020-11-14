Laurie Ann (Meaney) Scott



Born: December 27, 1938



Died: November 5, 2020



Laurie Ann (Meaney) Scott, age 81, passed away on November 5, 2020



She was born on December 27, 1938 in Ottawa, Illinois to Lawrence and Mildred (Grubb) Meaney



A resident of Conroe, Texas for 40 years she loved reading, gardening, and tending to the neighborhood cats that enjoy sitting in the sun as much as she did. Laurie was a dedicated fan of college football and professional basketball. As a fantastic cook and baker many friends nicknamed her the "Cookie Lady" for the delicious treat trays she loved to share. For 30 years she worked at Panorama Village City Hall and Police Station but was most fond of her 57 years as a homemaker and mother to her four children.



Laurie loved to travel and enjoyed trips to Ireland, Charleston, SC and Savannah, GA the most.



Laurie is preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother in law Marlene and Dave Husemann of Princeton, IL, brother Larry "Butch" Meaney of Earlville, IL, sister Sharon Meaney of Ottawa, IL and son in law Harvey Cain of Porter, TX.



Laurie is survived by her children Jeff, Tim, Kelley Jo and Kerry Lynn, granddaughter Piper, her sister Sue Bailey and brother in law John Bailey of Ottawa, IL, sister in law Marie Meaney of Earlville, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her favorite cause, St. Jude Children's Research





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store