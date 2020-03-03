My Web Times Obituaries
Laurie J. (Davey) Latimer Obituary
Laurie J. (Davey) Latimer

Born: April 23, 1962

Died: February 29, 2020

Laurie J. (Davey) Latimer, 57, of Ottawa, passed away on Saturday morning, February 29, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.

A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Duane Kaufman, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. According to her wishes, her body was donated to science.

Laurie was born on April 23, 1962 in Ottawa, to Douglas and Patricia (Confrey) Davey. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Northern Illinois University, and became a teacher, and later became a shift manager. Laurie really enjoyed word puzzles, especially Bookworm and Scrabble. She also enjoyed playing Euchre.

She is survived by her mother, Patricia, of Ottawa, a son Thomas Latimer, of Ottawa, a brother, John (Teresa) Davey, of Monticello, two sisters, Frances (Larry) Hunter, of Ottawa, and Kathy (Kevin) O'Leary, of Lemont, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Doug.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433
Published in the Ottawa Times on Mar. 3, 2020
