Laurie J. (Davey) Latimer
Born: April 23, 1962
Died: February 29, 2020
Laurie J. (Davey) Latimer, 57, of Ottawa, passed away on Saturday morning, February 29, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.
A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Duane Kaufman, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. According to her wishes, her body was donated to science.
Laurie was born on April 23, 1962 in Ottawa, to Douglas and Patricia (Confrey) Davey. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Northern Illinois University, and became a teacher, and later became a shift manager. Laurie really enjoyed word puzzles, especially Bookworm and Scrabble. She also enjoyed playing Euchre.
She is survived by her mother, Patricia, of Ottawa, a son Thomas Latimer, of Ottawa, a brother, John (Teresa) Davey, of Monticello, two sisters, Frances (Larry) Hunter, of Ottawa, and Kathy (Kevin) O'Leary, of Lemont, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Doug.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in the Ottawa Times on Mar. 3, 2020