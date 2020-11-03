1/1
LaVerne J. Thompson
LaVerne J. Thompson

Born: November 13, 1943; in Brookfield, IL

Died: October 30, 2020; in Sheridan, IL

LaVerne J. Thompson, 76, of Sheridan, passed away, October 30, 2020 at his home.

Visitation with social distancing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, November 5 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Paul Robinson and Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Military honors by the Marseilles Honor Guard will follow services at the funeral home.

LaVerne was born November 13, 1943, in Brookfield Township to Richard and Rosella (Rublaitus) Thompson. On April 24, 1971, he married Rosalyn Fessler of Seneca who survives.

He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Wedron Silica until his retirement, then he worked at the Ottawa Walmart for many years. He enjoyed working in his yard and loved his dogs and family.

LaVerne is survived by his wife, Rosalyn; his children, Verne Thompson of Leland, Phil (Melissa) Thompson of Mazon, and Michele (Chris) Bennett of Apache Junction, AZ; eight grandchildren, Zach, Ben, Sophie, Kyrstin, Trent, Haley, Zeta, and Chris Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Ella, Malia, and Amelia; and his siblings, Beverly Grove, Richard Thompson, Joyce Verly, and Larry Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Darlene in infancy; and two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all in infancy.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
