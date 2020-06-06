LaVerne Schleevogt



Born: July 27, 1924; in Newark, IL



Died: May 17, 2020; in Mendota Heights, MN



LaVerne Schleevogt passed on Sunday May 17, 2020 in Mendota Heights, MN.



LaVerne was born July 27, 1924 to Simon and Lydia Jackson in Newark, Illinois. She graduated from Seneca High School in 1942. She graduated from the University of Illinois in 1946 with a bachelor of science degree in education. She was a teacher for 2 years at Seneca and Pekin High schools.



She was preceded in death by her parents Simon and Lydia Jackson, her sister Alverta Marzuke, her brother Sherwood Jackson, and her niece Susanne Marzuke, of Poughkeepsie N.Y.



She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Schleevogt in 2008.



She is survived by her three children-Pat Rosborough (Dr Terry Rosborough) of Bloomington MN, Dr. Mary Schleevogt (Dr. Miles Belgrade) of Stillwater MN, and Dr. Charles Schleevogt(Linda Adams) of Sheboygan WI.



She is survived by 5 grandchildren- Kristen Rosborough,Sonja Belgrade, Andrea Belgrade, Karl Schleevogt, and Michelle Schleevogt. She also was blessed with 2 great grandchildren-Callahan Schneider and Oslo Riemenschneider.



Laverne moved from Ottawa to Eden Prairie MN in 2006 due to her husband's health needs. She was a long term member of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed many years of various bridge clubs and early morning golf outings. She was a loving host of many memorable family gatherings.



Please send memorial gifts to Trinity Lutheran Church, Pleasant View Nursing Home, or the Ottawa YMCA. A private family internment service will occur at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store