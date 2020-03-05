|
|
Lawrence Uranich, Jr.
Born: August 15, 1929
Died: March 3, 2020
Lawrence Uranich Jr., 90, of LaSalle, passed away on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.
A prayer service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Hyacinth's Church, LaSalle with Rev. Gregory Jarzombek, OSB officiating. Burial will follow in Grand Rapids Cemetery, Grand Ridge. Visitation will be from 2-5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home with a liturgical prayer service at 4:45 p.m.
Lawrence was born on August 15, 1929 in LaSalle to Lawrence and Gabrielle (Shebat) Uranich. He married Blanche Urban on May 30, 1953 at Holy Family Church in Oglesby. Lawrence was the owner and operator of Yellow Cab Transfer for 70 years and Uranich Coal and Oil for 47years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association and St. Roch's Church and was past-president of the Jaycees.
He is survived by his wife, Blanche, four children, Gary (Pamela) Uranich of Peru, Gail (Craig) Voights of Marseilles, Richard (Nancy) Uranich of Dalzell and Kevin (Greta) Uranich of Katy, TX; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a brother, Robert (Jackie) Uranich of LaSalle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George and Frank Uranich and a sister, Agnes Rimmele.
Pallbearers will be Daniel, Clinton and Stephen Voights, Lawrence and Michael Uranich and Sonya Voights.
Memorials may be directed to the .
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Published in the Ottawa Times on Mar. 5, 2020