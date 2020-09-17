Lee R. Lamb
Born: October 13, 1947
Died: August 22, 2020
Lee R. Lamb, age 72, a resident of Plainfield, IL, formerly of Ottawa and Naperville, IL, passed away suddenly while biking on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Born October 13, 1947 in Ottawa, he went on to be the beloved husband of Anna-Marie Lamb (nee Eber), whom he married July 28, 1973, loving father of Brianne (Gary) Filanowicz of Bradley, IL and Katelyn Lamb of Plainfield, adored grandfather of Kendall Rae, Jaxon James and Spencer Lee Filanowicz, devoted son of the late Louis and Mary (nee Kennedy) Lamb, dear brother of Jim (Jennie) Lamb of Ottawa and Don (Ann) Lamb of Naperville, brother-in-law of Norris (Nanine) Eber, John Eber, Bianca (Andrew Froman) Eber, Lucille (Tim Kerwin) Eber, Paul Eber, Jackie (John) Braun and Rev. Yvette Eber, fond cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Lee attended Serena Grade School and was a 1965 graduate of Marquette High School. He was a graduate of St. Procopius College (now Benedictine University) in Lisle, IL with a B.A. in Political Science and was a member of the football team and graduate assistant coach.
Lee began his work career as a teacher at St. Scholastica School in Woodridge, IL. He went on to a career in sales- selling tractors, trucks, and heavy machinery. During the 1980s, he owned and operated Plainfield Ford Tractor, Inc., then located on Route 59 and 119th Street.
Lee was an avid biker and especially enjoyed riding his recumbent trike on area streets and trails. He also enjoyed fishing, football, photography, mystery novels, any excuse for a roadtrip, and even held a private pilot's license. Lee enjoyed being able to help other people- everything from always having a pen in his pocket to rides to the airport to standing up for other's rights, even if those rights didn't benefit him at all. But most of all, he loved being an amazing Papa to his grandchildren.
Due to the current health crisis, a private visitation, service and interment will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lee's memory may be made to a social justice cause of the donor's choice.
Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL.
For information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com