Lenny M. Pfortmiller
Born: November 20, 1973; in Ottawa, IL
Died: August 17, 2020; in Leland, IL
Lenny M. Pfortmiller, 46, of Duquoin, IL formerly of Sheridan, IL passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his brother's home in Leland, IL. He was born November 20, 1973 in Ottawa, IL the son of Michael and Vickie (Kiest) Pfortmiller Sr. He married Sandra J. Miklosik on September 25, 1999 in Plano, IL.
Lenny is survived by the mother of his children, Sandra; his two daughters, Emily and Morgan; his parents, Michael and Vickie Pfortmiller; his two brothers, Mick (Colett) Pfortmiller, and Roger (Jenny) Pfortmiller; four nieces; three nephews; and one great niece.
According to Lenny's wishes cremation was handled by Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, IL. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Baker Cemetery in rural Leland, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Lenny's parents.