1/1
Lenny M. Pfortmiller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lenny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lenny M. Pfortmiller

Born: November 20, 1973; in Ottawa, IL

Died: August 17, 2020; in Leland, IL

Lenny M. Pfortmiller, 46, of Duquoin, IL formerly of Sheridan, IL passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his brother's home in Leland, IL. He was born November 20, 1973 in Ottawa, IL the son of Michael and Vickie (Kiest) Pfortmiller Sr. He married Sandra J. Miklosik on September 25, 1999 in Plano, IL.

Lenny is survived by the mother of his children, Sandra; his two daughters, Emily and Morgan; his parents, Michael and Vickie Pfortmiller; his two brothers, Mick (Colett) Pfortmiller, and Roger (Jenny) Pfortmiller; four nieces; three nephews; and one great niece.

According to Lenny's wishes cremation was handled by Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, IL. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Baker Cemetery in rural Leland, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Lenny's parents. For more information, or to sign the online guestbook please go to www.eighnerfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
13160 West Route 34
Somonauk, IL 60552
(815) 498-2363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Turner-Eighner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved