|
|
Leroy Edward (Majorwicz) Major
Born: November 5, 1925; in Kankakee, IL
Died: April 18, 2020; in Kankakee, IL
Leroy Edward Major, 94, of Ottawa, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Butterfield Court Assisted Living Facility in Kankakee, IL.
A private family service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. A graveside service at St. Columba Cemetery will follow, where Full Military Rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 33 Honor Guard. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date
Leroy was born on November 5, 1925 in Kankakee, IL to Peter and Violet (Flageole) Majorwicz. At some point during Leroy's youth, his father had the family name changed to Major. He attended Kankakee Schools. In 1948 he graduated from the Kansas City School of Watchmaking. He was a Horologist. On December 28, 1950 he married June S. Kammann at St. Patrick Rectory in Kankakee, IL. She passed away on December 24, 2011, 4 days before their 61st anniversary. Leroy owned and operated Majors Jewelers in Ottawa, where he and his wife worked for 30 years, retiring in 1990. He served in the US Army Air Corp from 1944 to 1946 and was a veteran of WWII. Leroy enjoyed gun shows, and at one time belonged to a shooting club where he had won several Top Shooter and Shooter of the Year Awards.
He is survived by a sister-in-law Rose Kammann and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, June, two brothers-in-law, and a sister-in-law.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Ottawa Food Bank or a .
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433