Leslie A. Walleck
Born: March 15, 1942
Died: July 19, 2020
Leslie A. "Les" Walleck, 78, of Ottawa passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 19, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held on Thursday, July 23rd. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. At a date to be determined, there will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Les.
Les was born March 15, 1942 in Chicago to Aldrich and Dorothy (Trager) Walleck. He married Ann Cunningham on July 5, 1974. Les last worked at Midwest Valve as a maintenance machinist for over 10 years. He enjoyed boating, golfing, and fishing. He was a longtime member of Shoreline Boat Club, Da-De-Co/Dayton Ridge and Pine Hills golf clubs, and the Ottawa Moose. He was known to be a great handyman and builder. If you needed a tool, you always knew to go to Les because he'd probably have two of what you needed. Les adored his family. He was always playing tricks and pranks on his grandchildren, affectionately earning him the nickname "Kidder Grandpa". Les and Ann spent many winters in Florida and treasured taking family vacations. They also built a lifetime of memories with their amazing group of friends.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ann; three children, Phil (Abby) Walleck of Milford IA, Jen (Dave) Sandei of Channahon IL, and Amanda (Lance) Abens of Utica; seven grandchildren, Noah, Simon, Jake, Taryn, Traeger, Kaylee, and Parker; two siblings, Robert (Bea) Walleck of Braselton GA, and Shirley Jackson of AZ; and a sister-in-law, June Walleck.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jack.
He will be deeply missed.
Memorials may be directed to Cops for Cancer at P.O. Box 1461, LaSalle, IL 61301 or https://cops4cancer.com/donate/
