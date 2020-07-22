1/1
Leslie A. Walleck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie A. Walleck

Born: March 15, 1942

Died: July 19, 2020

Leslie A. "Les" Walleck, 78, of Ottawa passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 19, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held on Thursday, July 23rd. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. At a date to be determined, there will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Les.

Les was born March 15, 1942 in Chicago to Aldrich and Dorothy (Trager) Walleck. He married Ann Cunningham on July 5, 1974. Les last worked at Midwest Valve as a maintenance machinist for over 10 years. He enjoyed boating, golfing, and fishing. He was a longtime member of Shoreline Boat Club, Da-De-Co/Dayton Ridge and Pine Hills golf clubs, and the Ottawa Moose. He was known to be a great handyman and builder. If you needed a tool, you always knew to go to Les because he'd probably have two of what you needed. Les adored his family. He was always playing tricks and pranks on his grandchildren, affectionately earning him the nickname "Kidder Grandpa". Les and Ann spent many winters in Florida and treasured taking family vacations. They also built a lifetime of memories with their amazing group of friends.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ann; three children, Phil (Abby) Walleck of Milford IA, Jen (Dave) Sandei of Channahon IL, and Amanda (Lance) Abens of Utica; seven grandchildren, Noah, Simon, Jake, Taryn, Traeger, Kaylee, and Parker; two siblings, Robert (Bea) Walleck of Braselton GA, and Shirley Jackson of AZ; and a sister-in-law, June Walleck.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jack.

He will be deeply missed.

Memorials may be directed to Cops for Cancer at P.O. Box 1461, LaSalle, IL 61301 or https://cops4cancer.com/donate/.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ottawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved