Linda Lou RodrickBorn: September 19, 1948; in Streator, ILDied: August 20, 2020; in Ottawa, ILLinda Lou Rodrick, 71 of Streator passed away Thursday (August 20, 2020) at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa.Visitation will be held Monday from 11:30 - 1 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday at 1PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Emery Green Cemetery.Linda was born on September 19, 1948 in Streator to Cecil and Elinor (Leslie) Rodrick.She is survived by her mother Elinor Holcomb of Streator, brothers, Phillip (Julia) Rodrick of Springfield, David J. Rodrick of Streator, Richard Rodrick of Taylorville, Randall Rodrick of Streator, sisters, Margie (Joe) Bellis of Streator, Barbara Lopez of Marseilles, half brothers, Edward (Brigette) Rodrick of Florida and Bill (Jenny) Rodrick of Tonica, step-brother Ken (Delia) Holcomb of Grand Ridge and several aunts and cousins.She is preceded in death by father and step-father Joel C. Holcomb, half brothers Cecil Rodrick Jr, Tom and Jim Rodrick and step brother Donald Holcomb.Linda attended Wilson Grade School and retired from Streator Unlimited. She loved drawing, playing bingo with her sister Margie, watching movies and listening to music. Linda was a member of the Central Church of Christ where she was loved and adored by all. On every Sunday her mother would pick her up and take her to church. Linda was very strong willed person and quite a fighter.Memorials may be made in her name to Streator Unlimited or to St. Jude's Children Hospital.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703