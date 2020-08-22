1/1
Linda Lou Rodrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Lou Rodrick

Born: September 19, 1948; in Streator, IL

Died: August 20, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Linda Lou Rodrick, 71 of Streator passed away Thursday (August 20, 2020) at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa.

Visitation will be held Monday from 11:30 - 1 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday at 1PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Emery Green Cemetery.

Linda was born on September 19, 1948 in Streator to Cecil and Elinor (Leslie) Rodrick.

She is survived by her mother Elinor Holcomb of Streator, brothers, Phillip (Julia) Rodrick of Springfield, David J. Rodrick of Streator, Richard Rodrick of Taylorville, Randall Rodrick of Streator, sisters, Margie (Joe) Bellis of Streator, Barbara Lopez of Marseilles, half brothers, Edward (Brigette) Rodrick of Florida and Bill (Jenny) Rodrick of Tonica, step-brother Ken (Delia) Holcomb of Grand Ridge and several aunts and cousins.

She is preceded in death by father and step-father Joel C. Holcomb, half brothers Cecil Rodrick Jr, Tom and Jim Rodrick and step brother Donald Holcomb.

Linda attended Wilson Grade School and retired from Streator Unlimited. She loved drawing, playing bingo with her sister Margie, watching movies and listening to music. Linda was a member of the Central Church of Christ where she was loved and adored by all. On every Sunday her mother would pick her up and take her to church. Linda was very strong willed person and quite a fighter.

Memorials may be made in her name to Streator Unlimited or to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winterrowd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved