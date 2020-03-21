|
Linda M. Beguelin
Born: September 8, 1958
Died: March 19, 2020
Linda M. Beguelin, 61, of Joy, Illinois passed away at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Cremation has been accorded with a visitation and memorial service to be held at a later date.
An obituary with the announcement of service times will be published closer to that date.
Memorials may be left for Edwards River Public Library or Mercer County Schools Excellence in Education Foundation. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.
Linda Mae was born September 8, 1958 in Rockford, Illinois the daughter of Kenneth and Joan Mae Miller Glascock.
She graduated from Streator Township High School in 1976. She received her bachelor's degree from Monmouth College.While at Monmouth College she met Robert Beguelin, they were married November 11, 1978 in Streator. The couple moved to Joy and Linda began her 34 year career in Preschool and Early Childhood Education. During that time, Linda earned her master's degree from Western Illinois University. Most of her teaching years were with the Westmer School District, she retired in 2016 from Mercer County School District.
Linda enjoyed gardening, after retirement she worked at Hilltop Greenhouse. She loved horses and showing Paint Horses. Linda was a member of Illinois Paint Horse Association, Joy United Methodist Church, Mercer County Retired Teachers and the former P.E.O. Chapter AG, Keithsburg. She was an active member of the Mercer County Fair Board, serving as secretary for many years. In her free time, she liked to read and cook.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband: Bob Beguelin; children: Ellen Mae Beguelin, Daniel Robert Beguelin and Taylor Anne Beguelin and brothers: Steve (Kathy) Glascock and John (Barb) Glascock.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant daughter: Amy Katherine Beguelin.
Online condolences may be left at dennisonfuneralhome.com.