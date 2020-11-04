Linda M. Moyer-Halm
Born: May 29, 1958; in Alturas, CA
Died: November 1, 2020; in Utica, IL
Linda Moyer-Halm, 62, of Utica, passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2020.
Cremations rites have been accorded and services will be at a later date. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling her arrangements.
Linda was born in Alturas, CA on May 29, 1958 to Paul E. and Hannah (Ohlson) Moyer. She married Stephen Halm in St. Mary's Church in Utica on August 30, 1988. She graduated at the University of Michigan with a B.S. in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. She worked at Union Carbide in West Virginia, then Carus Chemical and retiring from GE Plastics before becoming a homemaker.
Linda was a member of La Salle County Historical Society, La Salle-Peru Zonta Club and League of Women Voters. She was an avid reader.
Linda is survived her husband Stephen Halm of Utica; two children, Luna Halm of San Jose, CA and Mathew Halm of Philadelphia, PA. one brother John Moyer of Colorado Springs, CO and one sister Elizabeth Moyer of Lebanon, OR; four brother-in-laws, Michael Halm of PA., Mark Halm of FL., Don Halm of Ottawa and Christopher Halm of Ottawa; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com
.