Lloyd C. Johnson
Born: March 4, 1931
Died: August 29, 2020
Lloyd C. Johnson, 89, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
A Private Funeral Service will be Wednesday at the Ottawa Funeral Home, with Rev. Lloyd Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Norway Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Lloyd was born March 4, 1931, in Aurora, IL, to Theodore and Anna (Danielson) Johnson. He married Norma "Mae" Johnson on March 29, 1955 in Geneva, IL. She passed away January 26, 2020.
Lloyd served in the US Air Force for four years and he proudly retired from LOF after 49 years. He was a member of the American Legion and the Ottawa Masonic Temple for 54 years and was a three-time past master. He was an avid Cubs fan and loved to fish. He enjoyed watching sports and was at all of his grandchildren's games.
He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Griggs; his two sons, Jeff (Jennifer) and Curt (Susan) Johnson; grandchildren, Curtiss, Beth and Mitch Johnson and Ricky and Krissy Griggs; and Laura Williams; three great granddaughters; his sister, Beatrice Allshouse; and his furry friend Casey.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one daughter, Elizabeth; two grandsons, David Griggs and Chad Johnson; one brother, Wayne Johnson and a sister in infancy, TeddyAnne Johnson.
Memorials may be directed to his family.
