Lloyd E. Cummings
Lloyd E. Cummings, 93, a life long resident of Millington, passed away April 25, 2020 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavillion. Lloyd was born in Millington, Illinois on June 15, 1926, the son of Fred and Frances Cummings.
He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, with the 8th Army ? 33rd Division. He was in the Phillipines and the occupation army in Japan.
He married Delores D. Brown, of Sheridan, on October 9, 1948. They were married for 63 years until her passing in 2012.
He was a very talented man. As long as he was able he was always making or fixing something in the garage, such as walking sticks, clocks, foundry patterns, wooden arrowheads, wood carvings, drawings, repairing small engines and numerous things for friends, families and neighbors. He was locally well known for his varied talents.
Lloyd worked at Federal Huber and then Bradley Corp., in Plano, for over 40 years and then finished his working days and retiring from Imperial Marble Corp. in Somonauk, IL.
He is survived by 3 children, Ed of Somonauk, IL, Peggy (Dave) Thompson of Beresford, SD and Becky (Al) Sagen of Mt. Vernon, IL; 7 grandchildren, Brad (Amanda), Brett (Amy) Cummings, Jared Thompson, Marcy Thompson, Cory Bryant, Nichole (Mark) Ellis and Ben Rogers; And 6 great grandchildren, Trenton, Evan, Clayton, Haleigh, Colton and Eddie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; His wife, Delores; A brother, Donald; And twin boys in infancy.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date and time. Please keep checking back for any updates.
A private family viewing and burial will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com