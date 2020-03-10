|
Lloyd E. Thacker
Born: October 27, 1923; in Streator, IL
Died: March 6, 2020; in Bloomington, IL
Lloyd E. Thacker, 96, of Normal, passed away at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington surrounded by his loving family.
His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorials may be made to .
Lloyd was born on October 27, 1923 in Streator, IL. Son of Lloyd Nathan and Anna Churlick Thacker. He married Eva Mae Reddick on October 5, 1963 in Streator. She preceded him in death on November 30, 2004.
Surviving are his children, Sharon (Christopher) Calder of Champaign, William (Karen) Thacker of Normal, and Cynthia (Jeff) Overocker of Urbana; a son-in-law, Jim Lutes of Varna, and a brother, Jerome Thacker of Streator. Thirteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three children, Eugene Thacker, Diane Lutes, and Timothy Thacker; a granddaughter Shawna Lutes; and four siblings, Marcella Deguido, Darlene Hellerman, Robert Thacker, and Clarence Thacker.
Lloyd proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. While serving as a boilermaker he spent two years on the Pacific Ocean and received seven battle stars for different Campaigns. He was aboard the USS Norman Scott (DD-690) during the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal, where many were killed and injured.
He was a supervising estimator and project manager for many years. He had a large part in the building of Turner Hall in Normal, the Danville Correctional Center, and College Hills Mall in Normal.
Lloyd was a member of Ironworkers Local 444, Joliet, VFW Post 454, Bloomington, American Legion, Bloomington, Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, American Society of Professional Estimators, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 745, Bloomington, and National Rifle Association.
He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He took annual hunting trips to Colorado with friends, where he enjoyed hunting elk and antelope.
Lloyd was a loving father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
