Lois Ann Richards
Born: February 27, 1943; in Ottawa, IL
Died: November 3, 2020; in Aurora, IL
Lois Ann (Frederking) Richards, 77, died on November 3, 2020 in her Aurora, IL home surrounded by her husband George Richards of 35 years, and her son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Jennifer Rector from Wauconda, IL. She is also survived by two sisters, Norma Purcell and Phyllis Stader, and two grandchildren, James and Genevieve Rector. Lois was preceded in death by her two brothers, Bill Redding and Lloyd Frederking and a sister, Donna Sheridan.
Lois was born February 27, 1943 in Ottawa, IL to Emil and Mary Frederking. She graduated from Streator High School in 1961 and worked at the town's Lipton Tea factory. Lois enjoyed working many years as a key punch operator in Baltimore, MD, Cocoa Beach, FL, Chicago, IL and Dayton, OH. She was a rabid Cubs fan and often went to their games at Wrigley Field or watched faithfully on TV. Lois loved to dance, sing, and listen to Elvis songs and hymns. She loved to cook and bake, was a member of Word of Life Lutheran Church, and socialized with family, friends and neighbors.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, December 1, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Dierterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. There will be a drive-thru viewing of her urn and of photos from her life. Visitors may see the family, sign the memorial book, and if desired, attendees can share their memories of Lois via video onsite. Masks and social distancing are required. Due to limited space and safety, the memorial service will be live streamed at 1:30 p.m. on Dierterle Memorial Home website at www.dieterlememorialhome.com/tributes/Lois-Richards
where one can click on the linked wording "Click here to watch live stream". Lois fought Multiple Sclerosis for 45+ years and loved animals, especially dogs, and any donations given in her memory can be sent to one's local chapter for the www.nationalmssociety.org
or www.aspca.org
.
Lois will be buried in River View Cemetery in Streator, IL, near her parents and relatives, in Spring 2021.
