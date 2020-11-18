1/1
Lois E. Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois E. Peterson

Born: January 24, 1925

Died: November 15, 2020

Lois E. Peterson, 95, of Ottawa, passed away on November 15, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.

In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Lois was born to Theodore J. and Myrtle E. (Kirkus) Tuftie in Freedom Township on January 24, 1925. She was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School class of 1943.

Lois is survived by a brother, Donald (Joan) Tuftie, of Earlville and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Brad Trippon, four brothers, Fremont, Robert Laverne, Mervin, and Robert Wayne, and a sister Marjorie L. Cantlin.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved