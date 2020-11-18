Lois E. Peterson
Born: January 24, 1925
Died: November 15, 2020
Lois E. Peterson, 95, of Ottawa, passed away on November 15, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.
In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Lois was born to Theodore J. and Myrtle E. (Kirkus) Tuftie in Freedom Township on January 24, 1925. She was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School class of 1943.
Lois is survived by a brother, Donald (Joan) Tuftie, of Earlville and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Brad Trippon, four brothers, Fremont, Robert Laverne, Mervin, and Robert Wayne, and a sister Marjorie L. Cantlin.
