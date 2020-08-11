1/1
Lois Jean Brickert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Jean Brickert

Born: November 14, 1937; in Ottawa, IL

Died: August 9, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Lois Jean Brickert, 82, of Marseilles, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13 at the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bill Clark officiating. Visitation will be at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.

Jean was born on November 14, 1937, in Ottawa, to Henry and Minerva (Lebegue) Briner. In 1955, she married Clinton Earl Chapman of Marseilles who preceded her in death in 1965. Then in 1967, she married August Russell Brickert of Marseilles who preceded her in death in 2003.

She was a member of the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene. Jean taught Sunday School for twenty-two years.

Survivors include her sons, Bernie (Bonnie) Chapman of Marseilles, Bob Chapman of Seneca, Don (Brenda) Chapman of Champaign, IL, and Dan Brickert of Peru; her step-children, Judy (Fred) Wiebe of Black Canyon City, AZ, Dave (Kathy) Brickert of Marseilles, and Debbie (Kent) Paul of Marseilles; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Ann Bruce of Morris and Mary (Richard) Kilmer of Dwight; and one brother, Ronald (Carolyn) Briner of Tomahawk, WI.

Jean was preceded in death by her husbands, Earl Chapman and Russell Brickert; and a great-grandson, Mark Wiebe.

Memorials may be directed to the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved