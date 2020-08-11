Lois Jean Brickert
Born: November 14, 1937; in Ottawa, IL
Died: August 9, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Lois Jean Brickert, 82, of Marseilles, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13 at the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bill Clark officiating. Visitation will be at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.
Jean was born on November 14, 1937, in Ottawa, to Henry and Minerva (Lebegue) Briner. In 1955, she married Clinton Earl Chapman of Marseilles who preceded her in death in 1965. Then in 1967, she married August Russell Brickert of Marseilles who preceded her in death in 2003.
She was a member of the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene. Jean taught Sunday School for twenty-two years.
Survivors include her sons, Bernie (Bonnie) Chapman of Marseilles, Bob Chapman of Seneca, Don (Brenda) Chapman of Champaign, IL, and Dan Brickert of Peru; her step-children, Judy (Fred) Wiebe of Black Canyon City, AZ, Dave (Kathy) Brickert of Marseilles, and Debbie (Kent) Paul of Marseilles; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Ann Bruce of Morris and Mary (Richard) Kilmer of Dwight; and one brother, Ronald (Carolyn) Briner of Tomahawk, WI.
Jean was preceded in death by her husbands, Earl Chapman and Russell Brickert; and a great-grandson, Mark Wiebe.
Memorials may be directed to the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com