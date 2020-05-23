Lorraine Landers
Born: October 19, 1925, in Streator, IL
Died: May 11, 2020; in Davenport, IA
Mrs. Lorraine Landers, 94, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Monday morning, May 11, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport.
Lorraine Theresa Lux was born October 19, 1925, in Streator, Illinois, to the late Frank and Mary (Jacinski) Lux. She married John Landers August 21, 1947, and he preceded her in death on May 14, 1992.
Surviving are sons, Bill (Susie Thrams) Landers of Iowa City and Jim (Jeannette) Landers of Fairfield, Connecticut; Mary Ellen (Steve) Hunter of Davenport and Jane (Brian) Schmidt of Delmar; grandchildren, Bridget (Ben) Kulik, Matt (Heather) Landers, Michael Landers, John (Heather) Hunter, Angela (Neil) Rudden, Thomas Hunter, Kate (Chaz) Engelkes, Ben (Erica) Schmidt and Sam (fiancée, Brooklyn Roberts) Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Nora Kulik, Kieran, Connor, Annie and Ellie Landers, Evelyn and Colin Landers, Adelia and Hadley Hunter, Liam, Dylan and Annabel Rudden, Eli and Leo Engelkes and Adeline and Baby Schmidt; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Rose, sisters, Helen Lux and Irene Novotney and a brother, Francis Lux.
A family Rite of Committal was held Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Ottawa, Illinois. The Rev. Fr. Augustin Kassa, SMA of St. Mary Catholic Church, Grand Ridge, Illinois, where Lorraine was formerly a member officiated.
Interment followed. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to DeWitt Referral Center or the charity of your choice.
Published in My Web Times on May 23, 2020.