Lorraine M. Gaefcke
Lorraine M. Gaefcke

Born: December 11, 1927

Died: November 26, 2020

Lorraine M. Gaefcke, 92 of Streator passed away peacefully on Thursday November 26, 2020 at the home of her daughter Sally.

A visitation will be held Saturday December 5th from 11AM until 12noon at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held at noon at the church with social distancing being followed and masks being worn. Cremation rites will follow services and burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

The Winterrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lorriane was born on December 11, 1927 in Streator to Richard and Katherine (Mason) Hjerpe. She married Lloyd Gaefcke on March 1, 1946. He preceded her in death on July 18, 1979.

Surviving are children, Sharon Ligori of Streator, Dan (Pam) Gaefcke of Ocala, FL, Sally Vogel of Streator and Anna (Gary) Gernentz of Normal, grandchildren; Jimmy (Paula) Ligori, Jeanette (Mike) Hendrickson Christle (Denny) Clanton, Nathan Gaefcke, Trevor (Amber)Gaefcke , Amanda and Melissa Melvin and Jillian Gernentz, great-grandchildren; Dalton (Jordan Smith) and Parker Ligori, , Annika and Elissa Hendrickson, Isobela, Taylor and Makenna Ratts, Brenden and Dawson Clanton and Clayton Gaefcke, great-great-granddaughter, Mia Ligori, sister Marsha (Mike) Tutko of Streator, brother-in-law, Larry Nelson of Bartonville and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons-in-laws, Terry Vogel and Jim Ligori, sisters, Katherine and Donna Hjerpe and Carole Nelson and brothers Carl and Robert.

Lorraine attended Streator Grade Schools and Streator High School. She was formerly employed at Thatcher Glass, Owens Illinois Glass and Top Save. Lorraine was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, O.W.L.S. and the R.E.A.C. and the Streator Eagles Auxiliary.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
