Lou Ann Hardin-Galvan
Lou Ann Hardin-Galvan

Born: May 2, 1955; in Ottawa, IL

Died: September 3, 2020; in Marseilles, IL

Lou Ann Hardin-Galvan, 65, of Marseilles, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

She was born May 2, 1955, in Ottawa, to Sidney and Lucy (Hicks) Hardin.

She is survived by her children, William Jr. (Rachel) Mason of Ottawa, Terri Lee (Adam) Kesler of Marseilles, and Alicia Mason of LaSalle; fifteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Hardin of KY and Lisa Hardin of Marseilles; and two brothers, Larry Hardin of KY and Scott Hardin of Marseilles.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the family.

Published in My Web Times on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
