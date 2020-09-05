Lou Ann Hardin-Galvan
Born: May 2, 1955; in Ottawa, IL
Died: September 3, 2020; in Marseilles, IL
Lou Ann Hardin-Galvan, 65, of Marseilles, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
She was born May 2, 1955, in Ottawa, to Sidney and Lucy (Hicks) Hardin.
She is survived by her children, William Jr. (Rachel) Mason of Ottawa, Terri Lee (Adam) Kesler of Marseilles, and Alicia Mason of LaSalle; fifteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Hardin of KY and Lisa Hardin of Marseilles; and two brothers, Larry Hardin of KY and Scott Hardin of Marseilles.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the family.
