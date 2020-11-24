Lou Gene Eichelkraut
Lou "Ike" Gene Eichelkraut, age 93, of Crete, formerly of Manhattan, passed peacefully at his home on Friday, November 20, 2020. He is survived by his significant other for 30 years, Sandra Drolet, two daughters, Mary (Tom) Boles and Jeanne (Eugene) Lizen, four sons; Stephen, Daniel (Vicki), Gerard (Vivian) and David (Karen) and his former wife of 38 years Mary Elaine (nee Burke), thirteen grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. One sister-in-law Alice Eichelkraut also survives.
Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Isabel (Boyle), four sisters; Isabel (Barney) Broadus, Esther (Frank) Armstrong, Dorothy (Marty) Katrein and Mildred (Verne "Red") Kolberg. Two brothers; Harold (Alice) and Frank (Mary Ellen). Lou was born in Ottawa.
He served with the US. Marine Corp for 5 years before and during the Korean War. A graduate of Lewis University. He worked for ComEd for 35 years as an Electrical Engineer and also served the Manhattan Twp. as Property Tax Assessor for 8 years. Ike enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid golfer.
A Memorial Mass at St. Joseph Church in Manhattan will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St. Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321 www.forsythegouldfh.com
