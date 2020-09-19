1/1
Louella Ball
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louella Ball

Born: September 29, 1937; in Bloomington, IL

Died: September 17, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Louella "Lou" Ball, 82, of Wenona, passed away on September 17, 2020 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria with her daughter Deni by her side.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday in the Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona with Rev. Robert Idell, pastor of Antioch Christian Church in Toluca officiating. Burial will be in Wenona Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM Monday until time of services in the funeral home.

Lou was born in Bloomington on September 29, 1937 to Christian and Magdeline (Shuck) Eichelberger. She married Thomas Shermanon November 17, 1957 and then married Kendall R. Ball in Toluca on July 20, 1985. She enjoyed wintering on Sanibel Island in Florida with her husband Kendall. They liked walks on the beach and collecting seashells. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the library. She loved spending time with her family.

Mrs. Ball is survived by three daughters, Denise (Eric) Knoblauch of Low Point, Vicki (Timothy) Wright of Davenport, IA and Kimberly (Kent) Podobinski of Dublin, OH; three step-children, Rick (Joan) Ball of Cobden, Danny (Jessie) Ball of Murphysboro and Judy (Thomas) Larson of Chillicothe; 8 grandchildren, several step-grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Nancy) Eichelberger and Gordon (Chaire) Eichelberger, both of El Paso and two sisters, Jeanette Burroughs of East Peoria and Grace Eskeridge of Carlock.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kendall on January 10, 2003 and one sister Mary Meierhofer.

Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or Wenona Bond Public Library.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
405 S Oak St
Wenona, IL 61377
(815) 223-0380
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hurst Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved