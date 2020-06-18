Louis H. Kier
Louis H. Kier

Born: August 29, 1942

Died: June 14, 2020

Louis H. Kier, 77, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He will be buried in Clarendon Hills Cemetery at a later date. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.

Lou was born August 29, 1942, in Elmhurst, IL, to Harold and Maryann (Fron) Kier. He married Faith Vogel on May 30, 1966 at the Hamlin Chapel United Methodist Church in Saegertown, Pennsylvania. He worked as an accountant for Standard Oil, Dr. Scholl's, and Evans Furs. He enjoyed bicycling, building, working in the yard, and being with family.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Faith; his daughter, Sarah (Doug) Mason of Parker, CO; his son, Jeffrey of Cullom, IL; and five grandchildren, Kennedy, Jacob, Kaleigh, Nick, and Stefani. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society; P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Published in My Web Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
