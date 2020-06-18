Louis H. Kier
Born: August 29, 1942
Died: June 14, 2020
Louis H. Kier, 77, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He will be buried in Clarendon Hills Cemetery at a later date. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Lou was born August 29, 1942, in Elmhurst, IL, to Harold and Maryann (Fron) Kier. He married Faith Vogel on May 30, 1966 at the Hamlin Chapel United Methodist Church in Saegertown, Pennsylvania. He worked as an accountant for Standard Oil, Dr. Scholl's, and Evans Furs. He enjoyed bicycling, building, working in the yard, and being with family.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Faith; his daughter, Sarah (Doug) Mason of Parker, CO; his son, Jeffrey of Cullom, IL; and five grandchildren, Kennedy, Jacob, Kaleigh, Nick, and Stefani. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society; P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350
815-433-0300
Born: August 29, 1942
Died: June 14, 2020
Louis H. Kier, 77, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He will be buried in Clarendon Hills Cemetery at a later date. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Lou was born August 29, 1942, in Elmhurst, IL, to Harold and Maryann (Fron) Kier. He married Faith Vogel on May 30, 1966 at the Hamlin Chapel United Methodist Church in Saegertown, Pennsylvania. He worked as an accountant for Standard Oil, Dr. Scholl's, and Evans Furs. He enjoyed bicycling, building, working in the yard, and being with family.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Faith; his daughter, Sarah (Doug) Mason of Parker, CO; his son, Jeffrey of Cullom, IL; and five grandchildren, Kennedy, Jacob, Kaleigh, Nick, and Stefani. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society; P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350
815-433-0300
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 18, 2020.