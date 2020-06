Louis H. KierBorn: August 29, 1942Died: June 14, 2020Louis H. Kier, 77, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.He will be buried in Clarendon Hills Cemetery at a later date. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.Lou was born August 29, 1942, in Elmhurst, IL, to Harold and Maryann (Fron) Kier. He married Faith Vogel on May 30, 1966 at the Hamlin Chapel United Methodist Church in Saegertown, Pennsylvania. He worked as an accountant for Standard Oil, Dr. Scholl's, and Evans Furs. He enjoyed bicycling, building, working in the yard, and being with family.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Faith; his daughter, Sarah (Doug) Mason of Parker, CO; his son, Jeffrey of Cullom, IL; and five grandchildren, Kennedy, Jacob, Kaleigh, Nick, and Stefani. He was preceded in death by his parents.Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society ; P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350815-433-0300