Louis J. Pomatto
Louis J. Pomatto

Born: October 12, 1950; in Ottawa, IL

Died: August 10, 2020; in Marseilles, IL

Louis J. Pomatto, 69, formerly of Marseilles, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home.

Private family services will be held at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.

Louie was born on October 12, 1950, in Ottawa, to Louis and Florence (Hein) Pomatto. On May 12, 1989, he married Rachel Farmer of Marseilles who survives.

He was a member of the Labor Local 393. His favorite things were his "three C's" Cardinals, Campfires and Crappies.

He is survived by his wife Rachel of 31 years; two daughters, Lori (Brent) Dite and Angela (Jeff) Phelps; his step-son, Tim (Tammy) Jennings; six grandchildren, Jessica (Matthew) McDaniel, Samantha and Mitchell Dite, Andrea (Grant) Whybark, and Ashley and Brandon Phelps; five great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Henry McDaniel, Talia and Marina Kelly, and Beckett Whybark; his step-grandchildren; one sister, Susan Pomatto; and many nieces and nephews.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents; Louis Pomatto and Florence Laatz, one son; Daniel Pomatto, and one step-daughter; Tonya Jennings.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
