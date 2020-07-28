1/
Louise Keith
Louise Keith

Born: October 14, 1926; in Tell City, IL

Died: July 24, 2020; in Sandwich, IL

Louise Keith, 93, of Ottawa, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Sandwich Rehab & Health Care Center in Sandwich, IL.

Private graveside services were conducted.

Arrangements were handled by Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home, Ltd. In Newark, IL.

Mrs. Keith was born October 14, 1926 in Tell City, Indiana, to Judge Emery and Clara Louise (Rohrscheib) Terry. She married Archie Keith on May 1, 1955, in Chicago. She was a homemaker and member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Ottawa.

She is survived by her children Si (Cyndie) Keith and Louann (Robert) Larson and grandchildren Jesse Keith, Corey Keith, Hannah (Cole) Stanley. Caitlin (Brandon) Clary, Evan Larson, Collin Larson, and great-granddaughter Elliana Clary. Numerous sisters, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Archie Keith, son Terry Keith and 3 brothers.


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home
102 South Johnson Street
Newark, IL 60541
(815) 695-5131
