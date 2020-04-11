|
|
Louise Novotney
Born: April 29, 1919; in Streator, IL
Died: April 7, 2020; in Streator, IL
Louise Novotney, 100 of Streator passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Heritage Health, Streator.
Due to the health concerns with the Covid-19 Coronavirus, funeral services and burial will be held when it is safe to do so. Hagi Funeral Home, Streator is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Streator.
Louise was born April 29, 1919 in Streator, a daughter of John and Anna (Kolesar) Berta. She married Albert "Abby" Novotney on November 22, 1939 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Streator. He preceded her in death on October 5, 1989.
She is survived by a daughter, Louise Ann (Jerry) Batkiewicz of Plano, TX; two sons, Raymond (Ruth) Novotney of Plano, TX and Michael Novotney of Streator; 7 grandchildren, Debra Sanders, Chris (Reese) Novotney, Laura (Jason) Clift, Adam Novotney, Kris (Barney) Buker, Brian Dahlem and Roxanna Berglund; 8 great grandchildren, Megan (Brandon) Sell, Justin (Kelsey) Sanders, Drew Tkach, Connor Novotney, Grace, Faith and Jillian Clift, and Regan Buker; and a great great granddaughter, Claire Sanders. Also surviving is a sister-in-law Barbara Berta.
She is also preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Batkiewicz; 8 brothers, Frank, Andrew, George, John, Edward, Daniel, and Lester; a sister, Margaret Roskos; and two brothers in infancy.
Louise was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she had been involved with the Mary and Martha Society, the Sewing Circle and the Sunday Adult Bible Class.
