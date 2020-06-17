Louise Novotney
Born: April 29, 1919; in Streator, IL
Died: April 7, 2020; in Streator, IL
Louise Novotney, 100 of Streator passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Heritage Health, Streator.
Her funeral will be 10:00 AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Streator, with Rev. John Gutz officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be for one hour prior to services Saturday. Due to the health concerns with the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing standards are being practiced and encouraged. Hagi Funeral Home, Streator is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Streator.
Louise was born April 29, 1919 in Streator, a daughter of John and Anna (Kolesar) Berta. She married Albert "Abby" Novotney on November 22, 1939 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Streator. He preceded her in death on October 5, 1989.
She is survived by a daughter, Louise Ann (Jerry) Batkiewicz of Plano, TX; two sons, Raymond (Ruth) Novotney of Plano, TX and Michael Novotney of Streator; 7 grandchildren, Debra Sanders, Chris (Reese) Novotney, Laura (Jason) Clift, Adam Novotney, Kris (Barney) Buker, Brian Dahlem and Roxanna Berglund; 8 great grandchildren, Megan (Brandon) Sell, Justin (Kelsey) Sanders, Drew Tkach, Connor Novotney, Grace, Faith and Jillian Clift, and Regan Buker; and a great great granddaughter, Claire Sanders. Also surviving is a sister-in-law Barbara Berta.
She is also preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Batkiewicz; 8 brothers and their spouses, Frank (Anna) Berta, Andrew (Ruth) Berta, George Berta, John (Emma) Berta, Edward Berta, Daniel (Maxine) Berta, and Lester Berta; a sister and her husband, Margaret (Mike) Roskos; and two brothers in infancy.
Louise was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she had been involved with the Mary and Martha Society, the Sewing Circle and the Sunday Adult Bible Class.
Condolences may be left for the family at hagifuneralhome.com.
Born: April 29, 1919; in Streator, IL
Died: April 7, 2020; in Streator, IL
Louise Novotney, 100 of Streator passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Heritage Health, Streator.
Her funeral will be 10:00 AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Streator, with Rev. John Gutz officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be for one hour prior to services Saturday. Due to the health concerns with the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing standards are being practiced and encouraged. Hagi Funeral Home, Streator is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Streator.
Louise was born April 29, 1919 in Streator, a daughter of John and Anna (Kolesar) Berta. She married Albert "Abby" Novotney on November 22, 1939 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Streator. He preceded her in death on October 5, 1989.
She is survived by a daughter, Louise Ann (Jerry) Batkiewicz of Plano, TX; two sons, Raymond (Ruth) Novotney of Plano, TX and Michael Novotney of Streator; 7 grandchildren, Debra Sanders, Chris (Reese) Novotney, Laura (Jason) Clift, Adam Novotney, Kris (Barney) Buker, Brian Dahlem and Roxanna Berglund; 8 great grandchildren, Megan (Brandon) Sell, Justin (Kelsey) Sanders, Drew Tkach, Connor Novotney, Grace, Faith and Jillian Clift, and Regan Buker; and a great great granddaughter, Claire Sanders. Also surviving is a sister-in-law Barbara Berta.
She is also preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Batkiewicz; 8 brothers and their spouses, Frank (Anna) Berta, Andrew (Ruth) Berta, George Berta, John (Emma) Berta, Edward Berta, Daniel (Maxine) Berta, and Lester Berta; a sister and her husband, Margaret (Mike) Roskos; and two brothers in infancy.
Louise was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she had been involved with the Mary and Martha Society, the Sewing Circle and the Sunday Adult Bible Class.
Condolences may be left for the family at hagifuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 17, 2020.