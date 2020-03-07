|
|
Lu-Ella Dorothy Sears
Born: May 27, 1944
Died: March 3, 2020
Lu-Ella Dorothy Sears, 75, of Seneca, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, peacefully at her home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Seals-Campbell Funeral home in Marseilles with Reverend Jason Dail officiating.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
She was born May 27, 1944, in East Rochester, NY, to Jack and Betty (Noonan) Stuart. On July 25, 1964, she married Jerry Sears of Rock Island who preceded her in death in 2018.
Lu-Ella loved all animals, working in her yard, sewing, crafting and reading the newspaper, but most of all she loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lu-Ella is survived by two daughters, Jessica Sears (Richard) Kraemer of Greendale, WI and Natalie (Francis IV) Wiza of Seneca; two grandchildren, Donovan Sampson and Wesley Saferite III; two great-grandchildren, Kylie Kofoid, and Francis Wiza V; two brothers, Harry (Valerie) Stuart of Milan, IL, Robert (Anne) Stuart of Florida, and one sister-in-law, Connie Ford of Counce, TN.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Spay It Forward.
