Luceille Werner
Born: October 26, 1925
Died: July 6, 2020
Luceille Marie Gleim Werner, 94, a lifelong resident and career educator in the Long Point and Streator area passed away at 4:50 a.m. July 6, 2020.
Luceille was born on October 26, 1925 to Louis and Ina Gleim of rural Grand Ridge. She married Vincent Arthur Werner at the Grace Evangelical United Brethren Church in Streator, October 26, 1946. They were married for 64 years.
Survivors include son Phillip of Streator, son John (Joyce) of Bloomington, grandchildren Deborah, Robert, Kristina, Jason (Laurie), Jeff (Elizabeth) and Joel (Kristin), six great grandchildren Jacob Jonathan, Claire Grace, Isla Elizabeth, Malachi Jeremiah, Vienna Elizabeth, and Gavin James, sister Mary (Davis) Small and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her daughter-in-law Ann (Phillip) and grandson David (Phillip).
Luceille earned her M.S. Degree in Supervision and Administration from Illinois State University. Luceille's contributions as educator spanned nearly six decades beginning as a teacher in a one room school house (1944-1954); a fourth grade teacher at Long Point Grade School (1955-1959); Woodland, Long Point, Wilson Elementary Supervisor (1959-1966); curriculum consultant for Illinois North-Central Region; and then Director of the U.S. Department of Education's program On the Way to Success in Reading and Writing which was implemented into 7,000 school districts across the nation (1970-2002).
Luceille has received numerous awards for her many years of tireless effort to improve education including being recognized on the floor of the Illinois senate by Senator Jason Barickman and by proclamation from Governor Bruce Rauner in 2016.
Luceille was a member of P.E.O., the Athena Club, the Lindy Club, and many other organizations. She was a Certified Lay Speaker for the United Methodist Church. She was also co-founder of the LaSalle County Historical Society Aitken one room schoolhouse program.
Her service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10 at the Hagi funeral home, 205 High St., Streator, Illinois. The service will be officiated by Rev Ken Burgard of the Downs, Illinois United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 9, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Pall Bearers are Jeff Werner, Joel Werner, Robert Werner, Joel Barickman, John Small, and Ed Gleim. Interment will be in Grand Rapids Cemetery, Rural Grand Ridge. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are suggested.
Luceille helped raise two boys, taught Sunday School for 25 years, held the position of president twice for the LaSalle County Historical Society, helped expand the family farm operation, traveled the nation and the world as an ambassador for excellence in education, and understood the value of hard work, faith in GOD, and family unity.
The family thanks the many caregivers that provided amazing loving care for Luceille over the last few years.
Memorials may be made to the Downs United Methodist Church Building Fund, 102 S Seminary, Downs, Illinois 61736 or a charity of the donor's choice
.