Lucille K. Blazek
Lucille K. Blazek, 96, of Leland, IL, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Aperion Care, in Marseilles, IL. Arrangements by Turner Eighner Funeral Home www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com (815) 498-2363
Lucille K. Blazek, 96, of Leland, IL, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Aperion Care, in Marseilles, IL. Arrangements by Turner Eighner Funeral Home www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com (815) 498-2363
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 27, 2020.