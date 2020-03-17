|
Lucille V. (Andreatta) Mooneyham
Born: October 8, 1922; in Marseilles, IL
Died: March 12, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Lucille V. (Andreatta) Mooneyham, 97, of Marseilles, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.
Private services will be held at Seals Campbell Funeral Home. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery.
Lucille was born October 8, 1922 in Marseilles, to Battista and Lucia (Ambrosi) Andreatta.
On October 25, 1941, she married Ennis Mooneyham, who preceded her in death in 2013.
She graduated from Marseilles High School in 1940. She worked as secretary at LaSalle County Redi-Mix Company. She was a member of the Marseilles VFW Post #5506 Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed creating oil paintings, ceramics, and collecting cuckoo clocks. She was a bowler and inducted into the Marseilles Women's Bowling Association's Hall of Fame in 1985 and cited for her 35 years in bowling. She enjoyed playing Bocce Ball and was Illinois Women's State Champion in 1959 and 1960 with partner Marion Rowe, and in 1964 with her daughter Cathy as her partner. She also enjoyed playing euchre, poker, and bingo. Lucille loved sports and was a Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bulls, and Chicago Bears fan. She enjoyed the outdoors. She and her husband Ennis, for over thirty years, enjoyed fishing and watching the sunsets at their cabin on Lake Galilee in Mellen, Wisconsin. She supported the Mellen Library and their annual Bellringer Run.
She is survived by her three daughters, Dee Crawshaw of Marseilles; Cathy (Joe) Rix of The Villages, Florida; Sally (Rob) Maierhofer of Seneca; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Louise (Mooneyham) Chesser of FL; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ennis; son-in-law, Michael Crawshaw; grandson, Bradley Crawshaw; sisters, Mary (Bill) Patton, Rena (Frank) Starr, Theresa (Joseph) Giudici; and brothers, Hector (Mary) Andreatta, and John (Sylvia) Andreatta.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the Legion Memorial Library, PO Box 47, Mellen, WI. 54546 or the Marseilles Elementary School (PE Bowling Unit), 201 Chicago St., Marseilles, IL 61341
