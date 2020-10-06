Lucille Vivian Yuhas
Born: September 18, 1926; in Streator, IL
Died: October 4, 2020; in Peru, IL
Lucille Vivian Yuhas, 94, of Streator passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Manor Court in Peru.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery, Streator.
The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Born September 18, 1926 in Streator she was the daughter of Arthur and Goldie (Thompson) Roberts. She married John J. Yuhas in 1945 in Streator. He preceded her in death in 1990.
She is survived by sons, Robert "Bob" Yuhas of Streator and Thomas "Tom" Yuhas of Oswego; grandchildren, Theresa Yuhas, John Yuhas, Thomas Jr. (Sandra) Yuhas, Jason (Bridget) Yuhas, Travis (Michelle) Yuhas, Kathy (Kevin) Chalkey, Robert "Rob" Yuhas, and Jacob (Daisy) Yuhas; 12 great grandchildren including Luca and Sienna Chalkey whom she had a very special bond with; 1 great great-grandchild; and her former daughter in law, Natasha Yuhas of Chicago. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and a very special friend of many years, Bob Morris of Cornell. They loved to dine out often, go fishing, and play bingo and cards together. Lucille was one of 17 brothers and sisters of which most have passed away.
Born and raised in Streator, Lucille lived most of her lifetime in the area. She did move to Chicago when she was younger and lived with her Aunt and Uncle for a few years and attended school there as well.
She worked for Thatcher's Glass Company for 19 years. She was also a caretaker and babysitter through the years. She was a housekeeper for many years for several families as well. She also lovingly took care of her husband in their home for several years until his death.
Known as Lucky Lucy to her friends, she was very passionate about Bingo and loved to play several times a week. She was the sweetest, most caring, kind, loving woman with the biggest heart and would help anyone in need. She loved all animals and children and spent her life taking care of many of them.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for services or the local Alzheimer's Association
in Peru, IL.
