Lyn Carol Everett
Lyn Carol Everett

Born: May 5, 1951

Died: May 18, 2020

Lyn Carol Everett, 69, of Ottawa, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lyn was born May 5, 1951, in Newton, MA, to Harmon and Carol (Crowe) Tibbetts. In 1970, she married Donald Everett of Wrentham, MA.

Her life's work was dedicated to helping children and families in crisis, as an advocate for Family Shelter Services in DuPage County. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and animal lover.

Lyn is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Jurcak of Marseilles, Rebecca (Michael) Ortiz of Warrenville, and Heidi Everett (Jim Peradotti) of Oglesby; seven grandchildren, Alexandra, Ariana, and Brock Jurcak, Micah Ortiz, Jonathan and Rylan Rapp, and Mila Peradotti; a sister, Cynthia Vogan of Wrentham, MA; and a brother, Ronald Tibbetts of Plainville, MA.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to a local shelter for families, children, or pets in Lyn's name.

Published in My Web Times on May 20, 2020.
May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
