Lynne Carol (Martin) VanGrevenhof, age 73 of Ottawa, IL, passed peacefully on May 2, 2020 at her daughter's home in Houston, TX, surrounded by her family.

Lynne was born in Watseka, IL to Oscar and Dallas (Hinkle) Martin. She married David VanGrevenhof in 1974. Lynne worked for nearly 30 years at Snap-on-Tools, which was like her 2nd family. She then worked with very close friends at Voyager until her retirement.

She was a deeply faithful woman with a generous spirit and a kind heart, consistently putting others first. She led a very quiet and private life of service to others, always helping, encouraging and praying for those in need. Her family and friends were extremely important to her; enjoying their company was her favorite pastime. She was a lifelong learner and voracious reader. She also loved all types of music and craft projects.

Each grandchild knew they were unconditionally and fiercely loved. She showered them with affection, frequent emojis, and gifts for every conceivable occasion. She taught them to always be kind to others, to express their creativity, and to be their truest selves. Her grandchildren brought her immense joy and absolutely loved every cheer competition and dance recital she had the opportunity to attend.

Lynne was predeceased by her mother, Dallas Martin and brother, Bruce Martin. She is survived by her husband, Dave; daughters Heather (Dennis) Kracik of Chicago and Courtney Olesen of Houston; three granddaughters Morgan Olesen, Cassidy Olesen and Julia Kracik; great grandson Greyson Garcia; father Oscar Martin of Watseka, IL; brother Randy Martin of the Quad Cities; her loving sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and many dear friends.

Celebration Of Life tentatively scheduled for July 3.

To view online tribute and to post online condolences, https://memorials.asacredchoice.com/memorials/lynne-vangrevenhof/4203099 /index.php.


Published in My Web Times from May 5 to May 9, 2020.
