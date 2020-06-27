Lynne Carol VanGrevenhof
Lynne Carol (Martin) VanGrevenhof, age 73 of Ottawa, IL, passed peacefully on May 2, 2020 at her daughter's home in Houston, TX, surrounded by her family.
Lynne was born in Watseka, IL to Oscar and Dallas (Hinkle) Martin. She married David VanGrevenhof in 1974. Lynne worked for nearly 30 years at Snap-on-Tools. She then worked with very close friends at Voyager until her retirement.
She is survived by her husband, Dave; daughters Heather (Dennis) Kracik of Chicago and Courtney (Ken) Barrett of Houston; three granddaughters Morgan Olesen, Cassidy Olesen and Julia Kracik; great grandson Greyson; father Oscar Martin of Watseka, IL; brother Randy Martin of the Quad Cities; her loving sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and many dear friends.
Celebration Of Life to be held on Friday, July 3rd. Service will be held at 10:30am outdoors at the Oakwood Memorial Pavilion, 2405 Champlain Street. Family & Friends Luncheon will be held from 12:30-2:30 at Berta's, 616 Clinton.
To view originally posted full obituary and to post online condolences, www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/12828598/Lynne-VanGrevenhof
Lynne Carol (Martin) VanGrevenhof, age 73 of Ottawa, IL, passed peacefully on May 2, 2020 at her daughter's home in Houston, TX, surrounded by her family.
Lynne was born in Watseka, IL to Oscar and Dallas (Hinkle) Martin. She married David VanGrevenhof in 1974. Lynne worked for nearly 30 years at Snap-on-Tools. She then worked with very close friends at Voyager until her retirement.
She is survived by her husband, Dave; daughters Heather (Dennis) Kracik of Chicago and Courtney (Ken) Barrett of Houston; three granddaughters Morgan Olesen, Cassidy Olesen and Julia Kracik; great grandson Greyson; father Oscar Martin of Watseka, IL; brother Randy Martin of the Quad Cities; her loving sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and many dear friends.
Celebration Of Life to be held on Friday, July 3rd. Service will be held at 10:30am outdoors at the Oakwood Memorial Pavilion, 2405 Champlain Street. Family & Friends Luncheon will be held from 12:30-2:30 at Berta's, 616 Clinton.
To view originally posted full obituary and to post online condolences, www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/12828598/Lynne-VanGrevenhof
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 27, 2020.