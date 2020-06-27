Lynne Carol VanGrevenhof
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynne Carol VanGrevenhof

Lynne Carol (Martin) VanGrevenhof, age 73 of Ottawa, IL, passed peacefully on May 2, 2020 at her daughter's home in Houston, TX, surrounded by her family.

Lynne was born in Watseka, IL to Oscar and Dallas (Hinkle) Martin. She married David VanGrevenhof in 1974. Lynne worked for nearly 30 years at Snap-on-Tools. She then worked with very close friends at Voyager until her retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Dave; daughters Heather (Dennis) Kracik of Chicago and Courtney (Ken) Barrett of Houston; three granddaughters Morgan Olesen, Cassidy Olesen and Julia Kracik; great grandson Greyson; father Oscar Martin of Watseka, IL; brother Randy Martin of the Quad Cities; her loving sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and many dear friends.

Celebration Of Life to be held on Friday, July 3rd. Service will be held at 10:30am outdoors at the Oakwood Memorial Pavilion, 2405 Champlain Street. Family & Friends Luncheon will be held from 12:30-2:30 at Berta's, 616 Clinton.

To view originally posted full obituary and to post online condolences, www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/12828598/Lynne-VanGrevenhof


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved