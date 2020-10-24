1/1
Lysle W. Willey
Lysle W. Willey

Born: February 9, 1937

Died: October 21, 2020

Lysle W. Willey, 83 of Streator passed away Wednesday October 21, 2020.

Private family services were held Saturday (October 24, 2020) at the Winterrowd Funeral Home with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were grandsons, Bob Brennan, Jeremy Fechter, Trey Ragusa, Ricky Ashley, Jared Dippel and David Henrichsmeyer.

Lysle was born on February 9, 1937 in Ottawa to Lysle J. and Pauline (Logsdon) Willey. He married Marcelline "Marcy" Renn on October 29, 1955. She preceded him in death on October 4, 2010.

Surviving are daughters, Susan (Brian) Vickers, Barbara (Robert D.) Brennan, Catherine (Larry) Sullivan, Polly (Terry) Ragusa, and son, Marc Willey all of Streator, grandchildren; Derek and David Henrichsmeyer, Beckie (Jared) Dippel, Bob (Lainee) Brennan, Nacole (Jeremy) Fechter, Ricky Ashley, Andrea Sullivan and Trey and Paige Ragusa, 5 great-grandchildren; Addison and Jacob Dippel, Hayden Ashley, Katelyn Fechter and Kason Brennan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Marcy and a sister Jean Winkler Thomas.

Lysle attended Streator grade schools and High School. He retired from Thatcher/Anchor Glass in 1987.

Lysle was a member of the Streator Moose Lodge, Streator Eagles Club. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating and in his younger years horseback riding and most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


Published in My Web Times on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
