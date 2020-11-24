1/1
M. Jerry Miller
M. Jerry Miller

Born: July 8, 1937; in Elgin, IL

Died: November 21, 2020; in Peoria, IL

M. Jerry Miller, 83 of Streator passed to Glory Saturday November 21, 2020 in the presence of God and his wife of 59 years, Laura-Jean Miller.

Mr. Miller was born July 8, 1937 to Morgan and Dorothy Miller in Elgin, IL. He served four years in the United States Army, two of which were in Germany. After his service he returned home to take an apprenticeship as an auto body repair man. He worked at his trade for 38 years then retired to Streator to remodel houses to rent.

He leaves behind his wife, Laura-Jean; two sons, Morgan (Susan) Miller and Andrew Miller; three daughters, Linda Janusick, Christina Miller, and Sarah (Flint) Patterson; one sister, Barbara Miller; one brother, David Miller; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren.

He goes onward to join his parents; grandparents; son-in-law, Paul Janusick; and grandsons, James and Benjamin.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, there will be no service until the spring of 2021 when his friends and family will join in a celebration of life.

Hagi Funeral Home, Streator is assisting the family with arrangements.

Hagi Funeral Home, 205 High Street, Streator, 815-672-2420


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
