Madge M. Cameron
Born: February 11, 1940
Died: April 18, 2020
Madge M. Cameron, 80 of Streator passed away Saturday (April 18, 2020) at her home surrounded by family.
She was known to many as "Maggie". Madge was born to John W. and Cora Mondy on February 11, 1940. She graduated from Seneca High School, class of 1958. Madge was awarded the DAR award in High School. Madge was a waitress in Seneca for many years before moving to Streator and working at the Streator High School as a Line server in the cafeteria. She was loved by the students and staff. She never let a student go without lunch. Whether it be her own grandkids or a student she did not know.
She married Donald L. Cameron on August 6, 1960. Madge is survived by her husband, Donald, 3 grown children. Kimberly (Thomas) Jewett of Ottawa, Foy Wheeler of Missouri and Shannan Cameron of Streator, and a sister Louise Terando of Wisconsin. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by be father John Mondy, her mother Cora Mondy, brothers Albert, Wib, Delmar, Marvin, Paul "Ed" and Gene. Sisters Florida Elizabeth (Bessie) Stucky, Wilma Stucky, Vivian Huggins and Oleta Shrum.
Private family services will be held for Madge at the Winterrowd-Hagi Funeral Home, Streator with a private family burial in the Grand Ridge Cemetery.
Officiating will be grandson Donald Jewett of Indianola First Assembly of God of Iowa. Singing for her grandmother will be granddaughter Alexandrea Smith of Streator.
Family will be having a celebration of life at a later date.
