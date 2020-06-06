Magloise Maltas
Born: March 3, 1941, in Piggott, AR
Died: June 3, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Magloise "Maggie" Maltas, age 79, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Private family services will be held. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Maggie was born March 3, 1941, in Piggott, Arkansas, a daughter of John E. and Sylvia (Launius) Miner. She married Floyd Maltas in April of 1959. He preceded her in death in July of 1974. Maggie is survived by a son, Wayne Maltas of Ottawa; a sister, Nancyee (Darrell) Cochran also of Ottawa. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Randy Maltas; amd a brother, John E. Miner.
Maggie was of the Baptist faith and had been employed as a private duty aide. She dearly loved reading and being outdoors. She enjoyed collecting teddy bears and little dog figurines.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 6, 2020.