Magloise Maltas

Born: March 3, 1941, in Piggott, AR

Died: June 3, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Magloise "Maggie" Maltas, age 79, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Private family services will be held. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Maggie was born March 3, 1941, in Piggott, Arkansas, a daughter of John E. and Sylvia (Launius) Miner. She married Floyd Maltas in April of 1959. He preceded her in death in July of 1974. Maggie is survived by a son, Wayne Maltas of Ottawa; a sister, Nancyee (Darrell) Cochran also of Ottawa. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Randy Maltas; amd a brother, John E. Miner.

Maggie was of the Baptist faith and had been employed as a private duty aide. She dearly loved reading and being outdoors. She enjoyed collecting teddy bears and little dog figurines.

To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.

Published in My Web Times on Jun. 6, 2020.
June 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gladfelter Funeral Home
