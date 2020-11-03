1/1
Marcia Heth
Marcia Heth

Born: November 16, 1941; in Ottawa, IL

Died: October 31, 2020; in Chicago, IL

Marcia Heth, 78, of Ottawa, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, in Chicago.

Private graveside services will be held at Grand Rapids Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the Spring of 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Marcia was born on November 16, 1941 in Ottawa to Tony and Isabelle (Hilton) Grobe. She was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School and attended Southern Illinois University to study cosmetology. Marcia worked at Ottawa Elementary as a cook for 26 years. She married Kenny Heth on September 29, 1963 in Ottawa, he passed away on November 23, 1991. Marcia was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church and served on various church committees. She served on the Board of Epworth Village and volunteered at PADS. She enjoyed listening to Tyler sing at St. Columba and attending Trevor's sporting events

She is survived by her daughter, Missy (Jeff) Mooney, of Naplate, two grandsons, Tyler and Trevor Mooney, two nieces Brenda (Ron) Bean, of Plano, TX, and Jolene (Steve) Wilson, of Grand Ridge, sister-in-law Charlean Grobe, of Plano, TX and honorary grandchildren, Cassie, Kerstin, and Gavin Williams and Noah and Calym Setser.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth, and two brothers, Donald and Robert Grobe.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Bean, Don Setser, Dan Williams, Noah Setser, Calym Setser, and Bryan Bruner.

Memorials may be directed to the family

Published in My Web Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
