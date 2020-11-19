1/1
Marcia Lou (Reed) Little
1930 - 2020
Marcia Lou Reed Little

Born: March 8, 1930

Died: November 11, 2020

Marcia Lou Reed Little, age 90, of Ottawa, Illinois walked into the arms of her Lord and Savior on the morning of November 11, 2020 while at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

A one hour visitation will be held at Gladfelter-Roetker funeral home starting at 10:00 am Saturday, November 21 with a funeral service immediately following the visitation. Pastor Charles Richardson will be officiating. Burial will take place at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery.

Marcia was born March 8, 1930 in London Mills, Illinois, daughter of Cyril and Bertha (Alpaugh) Reed. She married the love of her life, Robert J. Little on December 26, 1954 in Farmington, Illinois. He preceded her in death on August 7, 2019. She is survived by three children, Jody L. Riebe, Lisa (Frank) Gray, and Mark (Rona) Little; siblings, Warner (Jane) Reed, Rudy (Mary) Reed, Greta Gay Kumlander, and Alicia Rose (Robert) Aden; five grandchildren, Claire A. Riebe, Ian R. Riebe, Collin R. Gray, Michael (Anna) Gray, and Angela Martin, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Western IL University in 1952 and was a member of Pi Kappa sorority. She taught at the high school level for several years and later went on to be an Area Sales Manager for World Book Encyclopedia. She also spent many years as the secretary for First Presbyterian Church in Ottawa.

Marcia Lou was a long time member of the Marseilles First Baptist Church where she participated on several church committees and served in numerous capacities. More recently she attended First Christian Church in Morris. She also enjoyed traveling, playing board games, especially Scrabble, solving crossword puzzles, reading, cooking and entertaining her family and friends. Her family was her main focus. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Feed My Starving Children (740 Wiley Farm Court, Schaumburg IL 60173) or online via FMSC.org.



Published in My Web Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
1601 East Norris Drive
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 433-0097
3 entries
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gladfelter Funeral Home
November 18, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gary Hammers
November 16, 2020
So sorry Marcia was a sweet lady we were down to see her about 3 was ago and played a card she was always cheerful and happy we sure will miss her
Richard and Linda Roberts
