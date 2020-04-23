|
Marcus Patrick Marmion
Born: December 11, 1995
Died: April 20, 2020
Marcus Patrick Marmion, age 24, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
Private services will be held at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home with Reverend Duane Kaufman officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Steve and Corey Marmion, Devon Saver, Austin Stiles, Jared Jackson and Joe Addis.
Marcus was born December 11, 1995 in Ottawa, Illinois, a son of Steve and Debbie (Cunningham) Marmion. Surviving are his parents; his brother, Corey; grandmothers, Joyce Cunningham and Roberta Marmion; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Bill Cunningham and Patrick Marmion.
Marcus was a member of Pipefitters Local 597. He loved hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. Marcus had a smile that would light up a room and could always make someone laugh. He was always willing to lend a hand to help out a friend. He always had a kind and respectable manner about him. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family