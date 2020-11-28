Margaret 'Peggy' Brockman
Born: August 23, 1960; Chicago
Died: November 26, 2020; Marseilles
Margaret Suzanne "Peggy" Brockman, 60, of Marseilles, peacefully passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home.
Visitation with social distancing will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 30 at the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church with Rev. Bill Clark officiating. Burial will be private in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Alsip, IL.Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
She was born August 23, 1960, in Chicago, to Philip S. and Margaret C. (Collins) LaGiglia. On June 1, 2003, she married Robert "Mark" Brockman of Marseilles who survives.
Peggy was a member of the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene, where she taught Sunday School. She was employed as a cosmetologist for thirty years, then she was employed by Rezin Orthopedic in Morris for 18 years. Peggy was a loving, caring, selfless person, whose family and friends meant the world to her.
She is survived by her husband, Mark; her children, Mary Catherine (Mike) Payton, Elizabeth M. (Kevin Jones) Blair, Joseph (Amy Eichwedel) Libner, Joshua (Stephane) Libner, Mitchell (Nicole) Libner, Robert Brockman, Emily Brockman, and Christina Brockman; 25 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marcia (Robert) Pajak and Marietta (Walter) Kowalski; and three brothers, Frank (Denise) LaGiglia, Michael (Punky) LaGiglia, and Brian (Donna) LaGiglia.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Libner; a brother, Philip LaGiglia; and her grandson, Jacob Maske.
Memorials may be directed to the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com